Allworth Financial LP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 664.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $84.80 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

