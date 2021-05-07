Allworth Financial LP Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $337.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $337.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

