Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 695.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 98,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

CVS stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

