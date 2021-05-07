Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Amgen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $251.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

