Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 430,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,843. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

