Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $172,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 222,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

