Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $315.89 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.