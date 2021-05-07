Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $204.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

