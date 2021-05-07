Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. 10,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,813. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

