Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Curi Capital

Curi Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.8% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,201.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,929.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

