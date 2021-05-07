Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,681.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $84.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,929.87. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

