AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,328.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $20,040,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $293.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

