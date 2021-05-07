AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

Shares of DNOV opened at $34.39 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.