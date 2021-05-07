AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

Shares of DNOV opened at $34.39 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

