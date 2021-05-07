AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 129.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter worth $46,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $895.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,019,354 shares of company stock valued at $139,184,514 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

