AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 333.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $65.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Insiders have sold 880,178 shares of company stock worth $48,541,596 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.