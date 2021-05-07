AlphaValue Upgrades Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) to Sell

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UMICY stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.52.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

