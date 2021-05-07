Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALTO. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $168.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million.

In related news, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,356.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

