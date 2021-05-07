Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.35

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.35 and traded as high as C$62.08. Altus Group shares last traded at C$61.95, with a volume of 98,245 shares.

AIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 114.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

