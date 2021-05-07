ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $12,930,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

