Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $16.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,289.50. 356,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,263.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,201.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 4,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,046.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.