Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $23.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

AMTB stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.01 million, a PE ratio of 348.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

