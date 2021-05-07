Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 29,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 389,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.