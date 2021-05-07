American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE AAT opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Insiders acquired a total of 162,998 shares of company stock worth $5,031,691 in the last ninety days. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after buying an additional 567,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after purchasing an additional 531,429 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 307,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.