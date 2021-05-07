American Electric Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 21,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,315% compared to the average volume of 892 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 281,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after buying an additional 44,553 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 600.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

