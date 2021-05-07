American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

AEL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $251,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,778,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

