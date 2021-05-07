American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $158.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.43. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $157.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $2,574,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

