American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

