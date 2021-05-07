Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

