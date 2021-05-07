AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC traded up $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $120.99. 40,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

