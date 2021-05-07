AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME opened at $135.84 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

