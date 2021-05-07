AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

NYSE:AME opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.