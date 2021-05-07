Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

