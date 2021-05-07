Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

Shares of NYSE AMPY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 847,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,895. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

In other news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,380.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

