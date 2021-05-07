Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. Amtech Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ASYS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 678,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,205. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

