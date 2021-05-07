Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,454. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

