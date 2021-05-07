Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce $155.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.08 million. BRP Group reported sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $519.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $700.89 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
See Also: Street Name
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.