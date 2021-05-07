Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

