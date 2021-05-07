Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($1.34). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($3.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($4.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

MSGS traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.81. 159,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,957. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.47. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

