Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.22). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

