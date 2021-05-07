Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

