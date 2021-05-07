Analysts Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. NN posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,890. NN has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NN by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NN by 27.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

