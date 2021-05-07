Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $816.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $816.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $813.16 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $753.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of NOMD opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

