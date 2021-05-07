Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

TCOM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. 74,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

