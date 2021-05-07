Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

