Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FENC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

FENC stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

