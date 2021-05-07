Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.