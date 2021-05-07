Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rambus (RMBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Rambus is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Rambus is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Rambus is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,564. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

