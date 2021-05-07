Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) PT at $76.71

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. 4,010,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

