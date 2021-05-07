Analysts Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Price Target at $4.75

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.
Several analysts have recently commented on CWBR shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
CWBR opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CohBar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
About CohBar
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
