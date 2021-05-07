Analysts Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Price Target at $4.75

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWBR shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CWBR opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CohBar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

