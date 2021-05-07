Analysts Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $70.80

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

